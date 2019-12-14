Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches on Saturday to people with these two names

article

Maria and Mary, you're up!

Lunch is on the house at Firehouse Subs on Saturday!

Firehouse Subs is giving away a free medium sub on Dec. 14 with any purchase as part of its Name Day giveaway. Anyone with the selected names of the day just needs to show a valid photo ID at participating restaurant locations to score the free sandwich.

“Just our way to thank our guests...by name,” the company said, which began the promotion on Dec. 9.

On Friday, the customers named Jason, Crystal, or Richard got to enjoy a free sub.

The name of the day will be posted on Firehouse Subs’ website, as well as its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

