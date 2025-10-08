Firefighters contain house fire in Kissimmee’s Mallard Creek subdivision

The Brief A garage fire in Kissimmee’s Mallard Creek subdivision spread to a vehicle and the home’s upper floors Tuesday afternoon. Residents evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported as crews from Kissimmee and Osceola County extinguished the blaze. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause.



The Kissimmee Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a large house fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in a home’s garage that spread to a nearby vehicle and the residence’s upper floors.

What we know:

The Kissimmee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in the Mallard Creek subdivision.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Flames were concentrated in the garage but spread to a nearby vehicle and the home’s upper floors. Residents had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. Fire crews from Osceola County assisted, and the Kissimmee Police Department managed traffic during road closures.

The fire is now under control. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. The extent of property damage and estimated financial loss has not been released.

Timeline:

At 2:04 p.m., the fire department received the call. Shortly after, firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in the garage. Later in the afternoon, crews contained the blaze and roads reopened following traffic management.

What they're saying:

The Kissimmee Fire Department said it received assistance from Osceola County, which prevented further damage and injuries.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Battalion Chief Ryan Appleman said, "Our crews acted quickly to contain the fire and prevent further damage to items in the home and surrounding area. We appreciate the support from our partner agencies and are thankful everyone made it out safely."