Crews battle fire overnight in Longwood, officials say

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out overnight in Longwood, officials said.

Seminole County Fire said on Monday morning that a fire broke out at a one-story structure along American Way and S. Ronald Reagan Blvd.

The call reportedly came in just after 4 a.m.

FOX 35's Nestor Mato visited the scene in Longwood and confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

The fire does not appear to have happened at a home but was near an industrial center and Lyman High School.

