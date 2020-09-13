Firefighters battle blaze at Cocoa residence, rescue units say
article
COCOA, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a fire at a home in Cocoa.
The Brevard County Fire Rescue said that units responded to the fire on Ecstasy Circle on Sunday.
They said that a single-wide mobile home was heavily involved in flames.
Thankfully, they confirmed that the occupants of the residence were out.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
