Firefighters battle blaze at Cocoa residence, rescue units say

article

Firefighters are battling a fire at a home in Cocoa.

The Brevard County Fire Rescue said that units responded to the fire on Ecstasy Circle on Sunday.

They said that a single-wide mobile home was heavily involved in flames.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Sign up for the FOX 35 Newsletters

Thankfully, they confirmed that the occupants of the residence were out.

This story is developing, check back for updates.