Bunnell firefighter/EMT candidate dies during pre-employment agility test

The Brief A 40-year-old firefighter/EMT candidate, Fendrick Gabaud, died Friday during a pre-employment agility test with Flagler County Fire Rescue in Bunnell. He collapsed after completing the test and was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Palm Coast; authorities see no signs of foul play. Investigations are ongoing, and local officials expressed condolences to Gabaud’s family and the fire rescue community.



A 40-year-old firefighter/EMT candidate died Friday morning during a pre-employment physical agility test with Flagler County Fire Rescue, authorities said.

What we know:

Fendrick Gabaud, 40, of Ormond Beach, died Friday morning during a pre-employment physical agility test with Flagler County Fire Rescue in Bunnell. The test included climbing stairs, lifting hoses, advancing charged hose lines, and dragging a 150-pound manikin.

Witnesses said he appeared healthy and completed the test successfully. After removing his gear, he complained of shortness of breath and became unresponsive. Paramedics transported him to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities, including Bunnell Police, the State Fire Marshal, and the Seventh District Medical Examiner, are investigating. There is no indication of foul play.

What we don't know:

The exact medical cause of Gabaud’s death has not been released. Whether environmental or health factors contributed to the incident remains under investigation.

The backstory:

Gabaud recently graduated from fire school and was seeking employment as a firefighter/EMT. Pre-employment physical agility testing is a standard requirement to assess candidates’ readiness for firefighting duties.

What they're saying:

Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon expressed his condolences in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young man whose life was tragically cut short, as well as to the men and women of Flagler County Fire Rescue who stood beside him during his final moments. This is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks faced by those who pursue a career in public safety. On behalf of the Bunnell Police Department, I extend our deepest sympathy to his loved ones and to our colleagues in the fire service."

