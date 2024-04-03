Fired Clearwater firefighter accused of exposing himself inside 7-Eleven

A Clearwater firefighter is under arrest, accused of exposing his sexual organs inside a convenience store.

Back on March 6, Fisher Davis, 22, followed a young girl, still dressed in her Catholic school uniform, into the 7-Eleven at 9401 49th Street North in Pinellas Park.

Once inside, police say he lifted the leg of his shorts to expose his genitals.

Surveillance video inside the store captured the incident. It shows Davis persistently following the young woman, with his genitals continuously exposed, seemingly waiting for her to see and acknowledge his lewd act, according to police.

Davis was confronted by an employee of the store and he left the store.

Following a thorough investigation by Pinellas Park police detectives, Davis was identified and taken into custody on Wednesday, April 3.

He has been charged with exposure of sexual organs.

Davis has been fired from his job.

