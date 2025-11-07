Fire breaks out at Sanford tissue factory

A fire broke out at a toilet paper factory in Sanford early Friday, according to authorities.

What we know:

The fire happened at Resolute Tissue on St. Johns Parkway at about 2:30 a.m.

Sanford and Seminole County firefighters responded to the scene to put out the fire.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if there was any major damage at the factory.

The facility produces bath tissue, paper towels and other tissue products from recycled pulp and/or virgin fiber, according to the company’s website.