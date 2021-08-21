Fire officials: 3 rescued from home after tree toppled onto it

article

The Orlando Fire Department said three people had to be helped out of a home after a tree toppled onto it.

It happened after storms rolled through on Saturday in the area of north Hillside Avenue.

Fire officials say the three people helped out of the home were not harmed, but they said the house was heavily damaged.

