Fire destroys Salvation Army facility in Kissimmee as police investigate possible arson: 'Devastating loss'

The Salvation Army says one of its facilities in Kissimmee, Florida was vandalized and set on fire Monday evening. The building at 700 Union St. appears to be a total loss, a spokesperson tells FOX 35 News.

The Kissimmee Police Department is working with fire officials to determine the cause of the fire at the facility known as the Osceola Christian Ministry Center. Authorities have not confirmed the alleged vandalism or if the fire was intentionally set.

The facility provides housing, hot meals, laundry, and shower services. Investigators believe the fire was set by a person who had previously frequented the building for service, the spokesperson said.

The fire, which happened around 8 p.m., comes just as The Salvation Army is preparing for the busy holiday season. The fire damaged iconic Red Kettles that were stored inside the facility, along with the kitchen, food pantry, and new industrial washer and dryer set.

"This is a devastating loss for the people of Kissimmee and Osceola County who rely on The Salvation Army for daily assistance," said Captain Ken Chapman, area commander of The Salvation Army.

No one was on site when the fire broke out, and no one was injured, Chapman said.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information.