Fire breaks out at home in Downtown Orlando, officials say

A fire broke out at a home on Concord Street in Downtown Orlando early on Sunday.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters reportedly received lots of calls from neighbors in the historic community. They quickly arrived and began battling the flames.

They said that only one man was home when the fire broke out. Fortunately, they said that he was not injured. No firefighters were hurt either.

However, there were pets in the home that are still unaccounted for, firefighters said. They called in the Red Cross to help the homeowners as he deals with the aftermath of the fire.

"The next-door neighbor, I spoke to her across the street. She said they knocked on her door to get her out. But it was big, big, big! It was like tell my husband get up, get up, it wasn't like we were going to just casually see what happened," one neighbor said.

Firefighters said that they do not believe the fire is suspicious but they have called in arson investigators to find out where in the house the fire broke out and how it started.

