FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Slight risk for severe storms as the Daytona 500 race approaches

FOX 35 has declared Sunday and Monday a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day for Central Florida.

A stalled front over North Florida is drawing up warm southerly breezes and loads of moisture from the south. As the energy gathers along the front, showers and strong storms will develop throughout both the day and night. A few of the storms could become quite strong, posing a few hazards for everyone across Central Florida.

The main threats appear to be the possibility of damaging winds in excess of 56 mph and very heavy rainfall. While the potential for an isolated tornado is overall on the lower side, there remains a possibility of a few storms wrapping up and creating a brief spinner.

The upper levels of the atmosphere are on the colder side and when that happens, there is potential for stronger storms to create hail, which could come down as the size of a quarter. The FOX 35 Weather Team will track these possible threats all day for you.

A look at the latest severe weather risk assessments from the Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk Sunday across much of Central Florida. Marginal risks are indicated on either side -- north and south.

Monday will also serve up active storms, some of which could turn severe. Monday brings another FOX 35 Weather Alert Day as a Marginal Risk of severe storms is indicated then.

All eyes will be on the Daytona International Speedway today as the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start. The race could be in jeopardy as showers and strong storms move through. Something to certainly consider if you have plans trackside.

