Fire: 40 kids evacuated off school bus after it caught fire

Forty kids and a driver were evacuated from a school bus Tuesday in Palm Bay after the bus experienced an electrical issue and caught fire.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue shared a handful of photos on its Facebook page showing the front of the bus completely engulfed in orange flames and smoke, followed by the aftermath. The front of the bus was charred, the "school bus" sign and lights appeared melted, and nearly every seat appeared to be burned on the inside, according to the photos.

All were able to get out of the bus, safely, the agency said. No injuries were reported.

The principal for Imagine Schools told FOX 35 that the fire was caused by an electrical issue and that the bus driver pulled over as soon as he noticed smoke.