Fire: 2 students, driver hurt in bus crash in Seminole County

Two students and a driver were injured in a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Seminole County.

A total of five people were on the bus when it collided with two other vehicles near SR 426 and SR 46, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Two students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Route 46 is shut down because of the crash, according to a fire spokesperson.

No other details were immediately released.