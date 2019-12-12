Fiery car crash causes gas leak, shuts down road in Windermere

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating after a car crash caused a possible HAZMAT situation in Windermere and shut down a road early Thursday morning.

According to FHP, the crash on Ficquette Road and Overstreet Road happened around 2:28 a.m. The crash reportedly caused a gas leak and set the car on fire.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Ficquette Road were shut down for hours.

Resident Aubrey Birden told FOX 35 News her neighbor, who was involved in the crash, hit a power pole, causing it to flip and land on its side. Fortunately, she says they were not injured.

"They are so lucky considering what happened," Birden said.

Advertisement

FHP has not released the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MORE NEWS:

Orange County deputies searching for attempted rape suspect near UCF

Doctors: Florida girl, 17, dies from contracting mononucleosis

Deputies: Emaciated horses near Edgewater seized, will see vet and receive proper care