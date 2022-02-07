FHP: Worker at construction zone killed in 4-vehicle crash in Orlando

A worker at a construction zone was killed early Monday morning while working at a site in Lake Nona.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at Narcoosee Road and Emerson Lake Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.

According to FHP, traffic traveling southbound on Narcoossee Road had to temporarily travel in the left northbound lane and then back to the southbound lanes due to construction.

FHP says a 26-year-old man failed to drive within the traffic shift and hit two trucks. Two workers standing near the vehicles were then struck and one of them, a 35-year-old worker, was projected into the rear of one of the vehicles.

The driver then struck another vehicle. Troopers say he then left his car and fled into the marsh but was detained.

One worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 48-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

