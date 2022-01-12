FHP: Woman killed after walking into path of car on I-4

article

A woman has died after Florida Highway Patrol says she walked into the path of a car on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orlando on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the driver of a Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on I-4 around 1:45 a.m. near Sand Lake Road.

The victim was reportedly standing by her vehicle that was parked along the shoulder of highway.

For an unknown reason, troopers say the woman walked into the path of the car and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

