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Florida fisherman found dead: Body of missing man, 75, recovered at Orlando park

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Published  April 16, 2026 6:43am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The Orange County Sheriff's office recovered the body of 75-year-old Willie Lewis at Barnett Park on April 15 after his family reported that he failed to return from a fishing trip.
    • Marine and dive units discovered the missing fisherman's body following a search of the park area located off West Colonial Drive.
    • While an investigation is currently underway, Lewis' cause of death has not been revealed. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are conducting an investigation after a fisherman was found dead at an Orlando park. 

The Orange County Sheriff's office located a 75-year-old man, who was reported missing after his family said he didn't return from a fishing trip.

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive just before 9 a.m., April 15, after a family reported a missing person. The family of Willie Lewis, 75, said Lewis didn't come home from a fishing trip. 

A photo of Barnett Park in Orange County, FL.

After searching the area, the sheriff's office's marine and dive units recovered Lewis' body, deputies reported Wednesday afternoon. 

What we don't know:

Lewis' cause of death is not known at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office. 

Crime and Public SafetyOrange County News