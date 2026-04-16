Florida fisherman found dead: Body of missing man, 75, recovered at Orlando park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are conducting an investigation after a fisherman was found dead at an Orlando park.
The Orange County Sheriff's office located a 75-year-old man, who was reported missing after his family said he didn't return from a fishing trip.
What we know:
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive just before 9 a.m., April 15, after a family reported a missing person. The family of Willie Lewis, 75, said Lewis didn't come home from a fishing trip.
A photo of Barnett Park in Orange County, FL.
After searching the area, the sheriff's office's marine and dive units recovered Lewis' body, deputies reported Wednesday afternoon.
What we don't know:
Lewis' cause of death is not known at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office.