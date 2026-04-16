Florida fisherman found dead: Body of missing man, 75, recovered at Orlando park

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's office recovered the body of 75-year-old Willie Lewis at Barnett Park on April 15 after his family reported that he failed to return from a fishing trip. Marine and dive units discovered the missing fisherman's body following a search of the park area located off West Colonial Drive. While an investigation is currently underway, Lewis' cause of death has not been revealed.



Authorities are conducting an investigation after a fisherman was found dead at an Orlando park.

The Orange County Sheriff's office located a 75-year-old man, who was reported missing after his family said he didn't return from a fishing trip.

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive just before 9 a.m., April 15, after a family reported a missing person. The family of Willie Lewis, 75, said Lewis didn't come home from a fishing trip.

A photo of Barnett Park in Orange County, FL.

After searching the area, the sheriff's office's marine and dive units recovered Lewis' body, deputies reported Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Lewis' cause of death is not known at this time.