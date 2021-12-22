FHP: Woman, 59, pushing wheelchair killed after being hit by car

article

A 59-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street with a wheelchair in Orange County.

This happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was pushing a wheelchair across State Road 436 near Old Cheney Highway but was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection. A woman driving a Chevy Malibu northbound on S.R. 436 struck the other woman.

The 59-year-old woman died at Winter Park Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

