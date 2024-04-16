FHP to use tech similar to Facetime when responding to small crashes

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is launching a new initiative that allows drivers involved in crashes to interact virtually with troopers via FaceTime-like technology from their mobile phones.

This pilot program, set to begin this summer, aims to streamline accident investigations by leveraging video chat technology, eliminating the need for in-person response and potentially lengthy wait times.

The concept behind the program is simple: it is initiated when a crash occurs and meets specific criteria. There must be no injuries, roadblocks, hit-and-runs, or DUI-related crashes.

Drivers can initiate a video call with a desk trooper through a provided link. The trooper will then view the scene through the driver's phone camera, assess roadway conditions, conduct interviews, and gather necessary information to document the incident.

"If they have the phone front-facing, they will see what the person is seeing," explained an FHP spokesperson. "We're going to ask them to show us the roadway so we can see any evidence on the road, and then we will do an interview so we can see what happened face to face, and then the trooper takes that information."

This innovative approach is expected to significantly reduce response times and alleviate pressure on dispatchers and field troopers. According to a trooper, these virtual calls are estimated to take less than 15 minutes, a fraction of the time typically required for an in-person response.

The pilot program will run for two years, during which the FHP will assess its effectiveness and determine its potential for broader implementation statewide.

The initiative comes in response to accounts like that of Daryl Willmore, a hit-and-run victim, who described waiting for hours without a specific time frame for a trooper's arrival following a crash.

The system underscores a commitment to modernizing law enforcement practices and optimizing resources for public safety on Florida's roadways.