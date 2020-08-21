FHP: Teen killed in crash on I-75 in Tampa was not wearing seatbelt
TAMPA, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened shortly before noon just north of the Fletcher Avenue exit.
Troopers said 16-year-old male driver in a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control. The truck left the roadway, entered the outside shoulder and overturned, according to FHP.
The 16-year-old female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and thrown from the pickup truck, troopers said. She died at the scene.
The teenage driver and an 18-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.
