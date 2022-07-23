FHP: Teen killed after falling off electric skateboard, run over by driver

article

An 18-year-old man is dead after falling off his electric skateboard and being run over by a driver in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Troopers say the teen, from Oviedo, was traveling east on a Onewheel on McCulloch Road near Shadow Creek Circle. The teen reportedly fell off the electric skateboard, struck his head on the roadway, and was laying in the outside lane, according to FHP.

A 22-year-old man driving down the road reportedly ran over the teen and told troopers he "felt an impact" but continued driving because he thought he hit an object or animal. The driver returned to the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

MORE NEWS: KIA, Hyundai car thefts: Florida police seeing increase in vehicle thefts of older models

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact FHP. The crash remains under investigation.

