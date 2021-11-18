FHP: SUV strikes Orange County school bus after running red light

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say an SUV ran a red light and struck an Orange County school bus on Thursday morning.

Troopers say a student on the bus refused transport, but then 30 minutes later the female student decided to go to the hospital.

According to FHP, the driver of the bus says the SUV ran the red light on Econ Trail in Orange County and struck the bus, causing the SUV to overturn.

"The driver of the SUV was transported with minor injuries," Lieutenant Kim Montes told FOX 35 News.

