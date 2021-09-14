FHP: Pedestrian killed crossing road near Disney after running out of gas

article

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning while trying to cross a busy street near Disney Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at World Center Dr. and Apopka Vineland Rd.

According to FHP, the 53-year-old victim had parked his car on the northwest corner of the intersection after running out of gas just before 4 a.m.

MORE NEWS: FHP: 2 teens killed, 2 injured in Volusia County crash

As he attempted to cross the intersection, he was hit by a 32-year-old driver.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died. The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

Southbound lanes of World Center Drive are blocked.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.