FHP: Orlando man dies after crashing into trees, being ejected from vehicle

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say an Orlando man died in a crash early Thursday morning.

FHP says the man was traveling southbound on Avalon Park Blvd. and was approaching a round-a-bout. Officials say the man failed to negotiate the curve, traveled into the intersection, left the roadway and hit several trees.

He was reportedly ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

