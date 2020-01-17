FHP: Orange County crossing guard hit by truck while walking child across street

article

An Orange County school crossing guard was hit by a pickup truck Friday morning while walking a child across the street, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

According to FHP, the truck was stopped on Suburban Drive.

The crossing guard was wearing a vest and had a stop sign in her hand as she was in the crosswalk on Chickasaw Trail, attempting to get a child across the street safely. FHP says the driver of the pickup truck made a right turn and struck the crossing guard.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, identified as Joel Garriga, was ticketed for failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk.