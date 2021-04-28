FHP: 19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday night in Orange County and his motorcycle was removed from the scene.

According to investigators, a 63-year-old woman was attempting to make a left turn onto Oakridge Road in Orlando and ended up turning into the path of the motorcyclist. The front of the woman's SUV struck the left side of the teenager, FHP said.

The rider was taken to Orlando Health where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking that whoever removed the motorcycle from the scene to call FHP at 407-737-2213.