FHP: 19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 51 mins ago
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday night in Orange County and his motorcycle was removed from the scene. 

According to investigators, a 63-year-old woman was attempting to make a left turn onto Oakridge Road in Orlando and ended up turning into the path of the motorcyclist. The front of the woman's SUV struck the left side of the teenager, FHP said. 

The rider was taken to Orlando Health where he died. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking that whoever removed the motorcycle from the scene to call FHP at 407-737-2213.