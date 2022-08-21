FHP: Man hit by a car and killed after exiting his vehicle on the interstate

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after I-4 east was shut down for hours early Sunday morning when a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the roadway.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the interstate, near the mile marker 118 exit for State Road 44 in DeLand.

Troopers say the 72-year-old man was heading east when his Ford Explorer went off the roadway and struck a guardrail after the tire blew out. The SUV came to a stop, partially inside the travel lane.

Moments later troopers say a Chevy Camaro, also headed east, collided into the back Explorer that was exposed in the travel lane.

Witnesses at the scene say that's when the 72-year-old man got out of this vehicle and walked to the inside lane. A third oncoming vehicle did onto see the man in the roadway and hit him.

The 72-year-old was pronounced deceased on-scene. The driver of the Camaro received minor injuries but was not transported. The two people in the third vehicle, a Lexus IS300, were not injured and remained at the scene.