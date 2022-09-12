FHP: Leesburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

article

Troopers are searching for the driver of an SUV who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake County Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were walking northbound on a grass shoulder of Rolling Acres Road near W Lakeview Street shortly before 10 p.m., when troopers said a vehicle traveling northbound veered off the road, striking them.

The vehicle left the area following the crash, FHP said.

The 40-year-old Leesburg woman died at the scene. Troopers said the 31-year-old Leesburg man was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Traffic homicide investigators found car parts in the area of the crash. Authorities said they are looking for a Jeep Cherokee that may be involved.

The SUV would be missing a passenger side mirror and would have damage to the front right headlight, troopers said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call FHP at 407- 737-2213 or Crimeline.