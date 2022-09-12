Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach, search underway for Jeep Wrangler

article

Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach that left a bicyclist dead Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on International Speedway Boulevard, east of 4th Street.

In a news release, authorities said an unknown vehicle was being driven westbound on International Speedway Boulevard, and "for an unknown reason," it went off the road, hitting a man riding on a bicycle on a grass shoulder. Troopers said the vehicle left the area after the crash.

FHP said the 56-year-old Daytona Beach bicyclist died at the scene.

Investigators found a car part in the area of the crash and believe a dark gray Jeep Wrangler – between the years 2007 and 2018 – may be involved in the crash. Troopers said the SUV would have front right fender damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.