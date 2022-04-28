Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Kissimmee woman hit, killed by car while trying to cross street in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:55PM
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Kissimmee woman is dead after troopers said she was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Osceola County Thursday morning. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:40 a.m. at US Highway 192 near St. Cloud Village.

Troopers said the 87-year-old woman was not using a crosswalk when she tried to cross US Highway 192. 

The driver – a 31-year-old Kissimmee woman — told law enforcement about the crash and is cooperating with FHP's investigation. 