Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lake County, FHP says

One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision along US 27 near Sawgrass Bay Blvd in Lake Co. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all three vehicles were traveling northbound in the center lane of US 27 approaching Sawgrass Bay Blvd at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to the FHP report, the driver of a Grand Marquis failed to notice the motorcycle ahead of him, causing the front end of the Marquis to hit the motorcycle. Due to the collision, a third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and struck the back end of the Marquis. The driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old male from Davenport, FL, was taken to Advent Health-Four Corners Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not transported and remained on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

FOX 35 will update this story as information becomes available.