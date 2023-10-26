Orlando 6-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash while on her way to school near Avalon Park

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run involving the driver of an SUV and a 6-year-old girl who was riding on a scooter in Orange County's Avalon Park.

Alexandria Vazquez, the girl's mother, is still trying to understand how the driver could hit her daughter and take off.

"I stop for birds and squirrels. Are you kidding me? Why wouldn't you stop and look for a child? You have to," she said.

On Wednesday morning, Vazquez says her daughter was riding her scooter to school, near Tanja King Boulevard and Phoenix Drive, when a driver hit her in the crosswalk.

The impact threw her off the scooter and onto the ground.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and made sure the daughter was OK. Thankfully, she only had minor injuries.

"The scooter, you know, is the one who got banged up in damage, thank God. Because, again, if it was her, this would be a whole different story," she said.

A spokesperson with FHP confirms the driver who hit Vazquez's daughter violated the little girl's right-of-way when they made the left turn onto Phoenix Drive.

Still, Vazquez doesn't care who's to blame.

"Let's say she collided. She didn't look both ways. She was at fault. You wouldn't want to make sure this little girl was OK?" she questioned.

FHP is looking for what is believed to be a gray-colored SUV with possible damage to its right side. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.