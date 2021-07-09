FHP: I-4 westbound lanes shut down near attractions after fatal crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando. The I-4 westbound lanes are shut down.

Troopers say the crash involved a 1999 Ford Explorer that overturned near S.R. 528. For reference, the area is near SeaWorld.

"The male driver and only occupant later died at the hospital. All westbound lanes are blocked at this time," FHP said.

This is a developing story.