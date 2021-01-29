FHP: Florida deputy injured after SUV crashes into patrol vehicle

A female deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries after an SUV crashed into her patrol vehicle on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, two Seminole County marked patrol vehicles were assisting with a crash on State Road 417 when a Ford SUV traveling northbound failed to stop.

The SUV ended up striking one of the patrol vehicles.

"A female deputy was getting in her vehicle at the time of the crash and was knocked to the ground," FHP told FOX 35 News.

Both the deputy and the driver of the SUV were transported with minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

State Road 417 has been shut down for hours due to that crash and an earlier one.

