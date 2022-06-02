FHP: Driver kills man, injures several including child in DUI crash on I-75 in Wildwood

A man has been arrested on DUI charges following a fatal crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured his passengers, including a child, on I-75 in Sumter County on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement is investigating the scene at mile marker 323 in Wildwood.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), around 2:45 a.m., a driver was traveling southbound on I-75 and collided with a trailer being towed by the victim. The impact reportedly caused the victim to collide with the guardrail and overturned. The victim was killed in the crash.

The victim's passengers – a man, a female, and a 12-year-old child – suffered serious injuries.

John Andrew Henderson, 40, was arrested by troopers for DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury and DUI property damage. Henderson was taken to the Sumter County Jail.

The southbound lanes of I-75 are shut down while the crash is being investigated.