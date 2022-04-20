FHP: Driver killed after crashing into concrete barrier in Orange County
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was killed early Wednesday morning after crashing into a concrete barrier in Orange County.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 7:49 a.m. on State Road 429 in the northbound lanes. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Check back for updates.
