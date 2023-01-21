FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

article

A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

Troopers said the vehicle went airborne and then struck a ditch.

MORE NEWS: Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His 30-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.