FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:09AM
Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. 

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

Troopers said the vehicle went airborne and then struck a ditch. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His 30-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.