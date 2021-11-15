FHP: Driver dies after car overturns into Seminole County pond

Crews responded to a deadly crash in Heathrow on Monday morning, officials said.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said that the incident happened at 1200 Bridgewater Dr. across from the Heathrow Country Club.

They said that a vehicle was found partially submerged and upside down. One person was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) later confirmed that the victim was a 48-year-old man from Lake Mary.

They explained that the driver lost control for an unknown reason and left the roadway, overturning into a small pond.

This story is developing, check back for updates.