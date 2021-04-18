FHP: Driver dead after vehicle in apparent street race crashes

article

Florida troopers say that a vehicle that appeared to be in a street race crashed on Saturday, taking the life of the driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a vehicle, a 2020 Nissan, was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Volusia County on Saturday night.

They said that witnesses said it appeared that the vehicle was engaged in a street race with two other vehicles.

However, the driver of Nissan reportedly lost control and left the roadway and onto exit ramp 111. The car overturned several times and the driver was pronounced dead there.

A second vehicle was struck by debris from the crash, troopers added.

