FHP: Clermont woman, 32, killed after crashing into tree stump, fence on CR-561

article

A Clermont woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her SUV overnight in Lake County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, just after midnight Wednesday, the 32-year-old woman was driving her SUV northbound on County Road 561 near Cypress Cove Lane when troopers say she lost control, went off the roadway and crashed into a tree stump and fence.

Troopers say the woman was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.

Advertisement

The crash is under investigation.