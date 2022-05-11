FHP: Clermont woman, 32, killed after crashing into tree stump, fence on CR-561
article
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Clermont woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her SUV overnight in Lake County.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, just after midnight Wednesday, the 32-year-old woman was driving her SUV northbound on County Road 561 near Cypress Cove Lane when troopers say she lost control, went off the roadway and crashed into a tree stump and fence.
Troopers say the woman was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.
She was not wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.
Advertisement
The crash is under investigation.