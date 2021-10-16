FHP: 3 dead, including 18-year-old, in Orange County crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash in Orange County that left three people dead early Saturday morning.

According to FHP, two men, ages 37 and 56, were traveling southbound on Mallard Cove Boulevard in a Chevy Equinox at around 7:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, FHP says

The 18-year-old driving a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Town Center Boulevard over the posted speed limit, FHP says.

The driver of the Chevy attempted to make a left turn and ended up in the path of the Honda Civic. FHP says the Honda struck the left side of the Chevy.

All three men were taken to Osceola Regional where they were pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.