Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

FHP says the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and North Lane in Orange County. They say a pedestrian was struck. The pedestrian later died at Orlando Health.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a black Dodge Charger with front-end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

