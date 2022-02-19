FHP: 1 killed, teen hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-4

article

A woman was killed after she was ejected from her car and run over by two other vehicles following a crash along Interstate 4 early Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old Kissimmee woman died at the scene. It happened near the exit to Central Florida Parkway around 3:20 a.m.

A 19-year-old Orlando woman who was a passenger in the same vehicle as the deceased driver was also ejected. She was transported to Orlando Health with serious injuries.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason and then overturned after striking two guardrails. That caused both occupants to be ejected into eastbound travel lanes of the interstate. Troopers said the drivers of the other two passing vehicles were unable to avoid striking the woman. The two were not wearing seatbelts, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

