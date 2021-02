article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash in Brevard County that killed one person.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on US-1 and Valkaria Road. The crash involved a car and a truck with a trailer, FHP said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of US-1 were blocked as troopers investigate.