FHP: 1 dead after SUV crashes into pole, catches fire near Florida Turnpike plaza in Orlando

A driver of an SUV is dead following a fiery crash near the Florida Turnpike plaza in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Turkey Lake Service Plaza service road from the Florida Turnpike.

The driver was reportedly traveling northbound on the service road in a 2020 Chevy Trax and lost control of the SUV. Authorities said the SUV hit a curb, struck a utility pole and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene. The medical examiner's office is working to identify the driver, FHP said in a news release.

There are no roadblocks in the area at this time.