FHP: 1 dead after fatal hit-and-run crash on Orange Avenue

One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Orange Ave. near Office Court. Fire rescue received a call at about 5:29 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a person lying in the southbound lane of the avenue.

They said that the person was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the scene. Responding troopers determined that the victim had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was also said to have a bicycle with them at the time. It is not known if the person was walking or riding the bike when hit.

FHP confirmed that there have now been 21 hit-and-run fatalities in Orange County this year. That's compared to 8 all of last year.

Troopers continue to investigate this crash.

