FHP: 1 dead after bus, pickup truck crash on International Speedway BLVD

article

One person is dead after a crash involving a bus and a pickup truck on International Speedway Boulevard, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that there was a fatal crash at 8 a.m. on International Speedway Boulevard in Volusia County, near Indian Lake Road.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

They said that the crash involves a bus and a pickup truck. One person, the driver of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another five people were taken to a hospital.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, stay tuned.