FHP: 1 dead, 1 critical after motorcycle hit by car on US-1 in Brevard County

One person is dead and another is critically hurt after their motorcycle collided with a car in Brevard County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened just after 1 a.m. on US-1 near Sunset Avenue.

According to a FHP news release, a man and a woman were riding on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and as they were leaving a parking lot to get onto US-1, troopers say their motorcycle pulled out in front of a Chevy Impala, causing a crash. Both riders were thrown off the motorcycle.

The motorcycle's driver – a 65-year-old Palm Bay man – was taken to a local hospital where he died, FHP said. The 48-year-old Palm Bay woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Troopers say the 35-year-old Titusville man driving the Impala was not hurt and remained at the scene.

FHP says the crash is under investigation.