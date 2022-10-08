FEMA opens Orange County disaster recovery center for those impacted by Hurricane Ian

article

An Orange County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open on Sunday for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, FEMA announced.

The DRC will open to serve local residents who were impacted by Ian and will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, October 9.

The DRC will be located at 4801 W Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is partnered with local and state agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.

Volunteer groups will be at the DRC along with representatives from state agencies, partners, and federal organizations to provide residents and business assistance to: