Expand / Collapse search

FEMA opens Orange County disaster recovery center for those impacted by Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

People pull a canoe as a woman paddle boards through the flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "cata

Expand

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open on Sunday for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, FEMA announced. 

The DRC will open to serve local residents who were impacted by Ian and will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, October 9. 

The DRC will be located at 4801 W Colonial Drive in Orlando. 

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is partnered with local and state agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.

Volunteer groups will be at the DRC along with representatives from state agencies, partners, and federal organizations to provide residents and business assistance to: 

  • FEMA Individual Assistance
  • FEMA Mitigation
  • Small Business Administration
  • Crisis Counseling
  • Florida Dept. of Children and Families
  • Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation
  • Agency for Persons with Disabilities