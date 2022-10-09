Ian aftermath: Disaster Recovery Center opens in Osceola County

article

A federal Disaster Recovery Center opened Sunday at the Hart Memorial Library in downtown Kissimmee to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

In partnership with FEMA, state and county agencies, the center will serve daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a one-stop shop to provide the following resources:

Guidance regarding disaster recovery assistance and programs for survivors

Clarification of any written correspondence received from FEMA

Housing assistance and rental resource information

Answers to questions, resolution to problems and referrals to agencies that may provide further assistance

Status of applications being processed by FEMA

Small Business Administration (SBA) program information regarding assistance

Residents are asked to register before showing up to the center by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.